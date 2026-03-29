CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April, set to miss big MI clash: Report

MS Dhoni has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2026 until the end of April, dealing a major blow to Chennai Super Kings. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is set to miss the high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians, leaving fans disappointed ahead of one of the tournament’s biggest rivalries.

MS Dhoni’s injury is turning out to be a bigger deal than anyone at Chennai Super Kings expected. According to the Times of India, Dhoni’s not just out for two weeks—he’s now likely sidelined until at least the last week of April after straining his calf during training. That’s a big shift from CSK’s original announcement, which sounded more optimistic and had fans thinking he’d miss just two weeks at the start of IPL 2026. If the new estimate holds up, he won’t play in at least six matches during the early part of the season. What looked like a small hiccup has become a major headache right out of the gate.

Dhoni, now 44, spent over a month training before the injury, but now he’s staying in Chennai for rehab instead of heading out with the team for their opener against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Sure, CSK officially said he’d need two weeks to recover, but inside the camp, people expect it to take longer. Even a possible comeback against the Mumbai Indians on April 23 looks shaky.

This really changes things. Earlier, fans were bracing for a two-week absence, figuring CSK would manage. But with Dhoni out for nearly a month, the team’s early-season strategy just got a lot more complicated. Losing a veteran like him isn’t just about filling a gap in the lineup—it’s about navigating a shift that was already underway. Dhoni hasn’t batted as much lately, mostly because he’s struggled with fitness, and there were whispers he wouldn’t play every game this season anyway. Now, Chennai has to rely on its newer leaders and alternative lower-order batsmen even earlier than planned.

Sanju Samson will take over wicketkeeping, and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership responsibilities will ramp up, backed by other seniors and head coach Stephen Fleming.

Bottom line: CSK thought they’d be missing Dhoni for just a couple of weeks, but now they’ve got to get used to playing without him for much longer. It’s an early reality check for a team used to having their legend in the lineup.

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