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Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark

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CSK suffer huge setback as in-form youngster Ayush Mhatre gets ruled of IPL 2026: Check reason

The Yellow Army has suffered a major blow in the ongoing IPL 2026 as the team's star batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the tournament.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

CSK suffer huge setback as in-form youngster Ayush Mhatre gets ruled of IPL 2026: Check reason
Ayush Mahtre scored 201 runs in six innings
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has suffered a major blow in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as their star in-form youngster Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury. The Chennai-based franchise released a statement wherein the management informed how and when Mahtre sustained this injury. As per the release, Mhatre suffered a hamstring injury while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 18. ''Ayush Mhatre will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery,'' reads the statement.

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Ayush Mhatre in IPL 2026

 

In the six matches he has played, Ayush Mhatre has scored 201 runs at an average of 33.50 and a 177.87 strike rate. These figures include two half-centuries. Interestingly, Mahtre was signed by CSK as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad in the previous IPL edition. With 13 innings so far for the franchise, Mhatre has scored 441 runs at an average of 33.92, including three fifties.

 

Notably, CSK have won just two games so far in IPL 2026 and lost their previous match against SRH by 10 runs. Chennai Super Kings will next face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 23.

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Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark
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