Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Congress President Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' jibe at PM Modi; says 'Modi is a liar, anti-women and anti-poor'
Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji: 'It takes passion to dream it'
Awarapan 2 release date locked: It's Emraan Hashmi vs Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947, both films will clash for Independence Day weekend
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: ECI imposes strict curbs ahead of polls- No bike rallies, pillions riders during day
After Lenskart's 'hijab allowed, not bindi, sindoor row' temple discovered at store sparks fresh controversy, details here
CSK suffer huge setback as in-form youngster Ayush Mhatre gets ruled of IPL 2026: Check reason
Delhi: Illegal factory making fake ENO, Nescafe raided; Rs 20 lakh stock seized; 4 arrested; details here
Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pakistan
Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Title reveal of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sooraj Barjatya's film divides internet, fans feel 'Salman Khan ko karni chaiye thi'
CRICKET
The Yellow Army has suffered a major blow in the ongoing IPL 2026 as the team's star batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has suffered a major blow in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as their star in-form youngster Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury. The Chennai-based franchise released a statement wherein the management informed how and when Mahtre sustained this injury. As per the release, Mhatre suffered a hamstring injury while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 18. ''Ayush Mhatre will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery,'' reads the statement.
Official Announcement— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026
Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.
Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks.
We wish Ayush… pic.twitter.com/7bGrFvqjY9
In the six matches he has played, Ayush Mhatre has scored 201 runs at an average of 33.50 and a 177.87 strike rate. These figures include two half-centuries. Interestingly, Mahtre was signed by CSK as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad in the previous IPL edition. With 13 innings so far for the franchise, Mhatre has scored 441 runs at an average of 33.92, including three fifties.
Notably, CSK have won just two games so far in IPL 2026 and lost their previous match against SRH by 10 runs. Chennai Super Kings will next face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 23.