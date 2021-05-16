CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks silence over relationship with actress Sayali Sanjeev

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen many young talented stars emerge from various franchises, who with their performances make sure to get a place in the Indian team.

While fans love seeing a young and energetic side playing for Team India, they also get interested in their personal life. Another victim to this was Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ruturaj Gaikwad, the young batsman who had made his debut for CSK in the year 2020.

Though he failed in the first few matches, he was able to make amends with his half-centuries in the second half of the event. In 2021, the right-hander had a similar start but made a comeback soon.

Now, with the IPL suspended due to COVID-19, people are looking and wanting to know what is happening in the life of the batsman. Soon there were rumors about him being in a relationship with Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev. The speculations came to the fore after their interaction on Instagram.

Earlier, Sayali shared some of her pictures on Instagram and thereafter, Gaikwad reacted to the post and wrote, 'Woahh'. The actress too responded to the cricketer's comment with some heart emojis. Their short conversation was enough for netizens to come up with all sorts of speculations.

Gaikwad, now reacting to the rumors, gave a cheeky reply to people who had claimed and wrote, 'Iss ladki ne kiya Ruturaj ko clean bowled'.

He wrote on his Insta story saying, that only bowlers can take his wicket and not anyone else. His post was in Marathi, which translated to "Only bowlers can take my wicket, that too clean bowled. Not anyone else. And whoever wanted to understand, have understood."

Who is Sayali Sanjeev?

Sayali is a popular actress in the Marathi industry and has featured in a lot of TV soaps. She is known for the Zee Marathi serial 'Kahe Diya Pardes' where she is doing a lead role of 'Gauri'.

Sayali was born in Dhule District in Maharashtra and had completed her school from Dhule and college from Nasik by doing an arts degree. She is the daughter of Tahsildar of Nashik district Sanjeev Chandsarkar.

The young actress has also model-led for Quikr, Birla Eyecare, and Do it brands. In the year 2016, she received the Best Actress Award of Zee Marathi.