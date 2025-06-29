Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s star bowler Khaleel Ahmed has signed up with England's county team named Essex till season's end, because of which he will be playing for both the County Championship and ODI Cup formats. Informing fans about Khaleel's introduction to the team, Essex wrote, ''We are delighted to announce the signing of Indian left-arm seamer, Khaleel Ahmed, on a deal until the end of the season. Welcome Khaleel''

In another post shared by Essex, Khaleel is seen expressing his excitement about joining the team. Essex club director of cricket Chris Silverwood said, ''We are very happy to have Khaleel join the club. His performance for India A was excellent, and we believe that he will strengthen our fast bowling. As a left-arm seamer, he will add a new dimension to the team and will prove useful in both formats.''

Khaleel Ahmed in IPL 2025

For the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Khaleel Ahmed was signed up by CSK for Rs 4.8 crore in the IPL Mega Auction. In IPL 2025, he played 14 matches and took 15 wickets with an economy of 9.57. So far, Khaleel has played 71 IPL matches in his career wherein he has taken 89 wickets. Before CSK, he has also been associated with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).