Left-handed Conway scored 69 runs off 49 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Before the final delivery of the 18th over, CSK management recalled Devon Conway, sending Ravindra Jadeja to bat. Dhoni was at the other end when this decision was made.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad explained the decision to retire Devon Conway after the five-time champions faced another defeat in the IPL 2025 season. CSK lost to Punjab Kings by 18 runs in Mullanpur, failing to chase down 220 runs. MS Dhoni contributed a cameo of 27 runs off 12 balls, but this effort was insufficient.

Left-handed Conway scored 69 runs off 49 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Before the final delivery of the 18th over, CSK management recalled Devon Conway, sending Ravindra Jadeja to bat. Dhoni was at the other end when this decision was made.

In the final over, CSK needed 28 runs. Dhoni was on strike, facing Yash Thakur. Dhoni hit a low full-toss, but was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at fine leg. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten with 9 runs off five balls.

What Ruturaj Gaikwad said on Devon Conway?

At the post-match presentation, Gaikwad explained the decision to retire out Devon Conway, saying that the management believed Jadeja could have finished the innings more effectively.

"Well, you know, he's more of a timer of the ball, very useful up the order, but definitely, when you have Jaddu (Jadeja), his role is completely different, and he's known for that role particularly. So you expect that change to happen at some point when you know the batsman is struggling," Gaikwad said after the match.

"Initially, he was still striking the ball. We waited and waited until we thought it was necessary, and then we thought, yes, why not change it?" he added.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad addressed what went wrong for them

This loss to Punjab Kings marks CSK's fourth consecutive defeat in the IPL 2025 season. In all five matches, the Gaikwad-led side has struggled with fielding, dropping several catches. The CSK skipper identified this as a key factor in their poor performance.

"We are dropping a catch; the same batsman is just adding 15, 20, 25, sometimes 30 runs extra as well. It's just making that difference. If you just leave out the RCB game, I think the last three changes it was just a matter of one or maybe two or three hits," said Gaikwad.

CSK is currently ninth in the points table with only 2 points from five matches.