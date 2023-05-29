MS Dhoni's CSK to win IPL 2023 trophy if final against GT gets washed out due to rain? Check details inside

CSK skipper MS Dhoni to win IPL 2023 trophy if final against GT gets washed out due to rain?

The final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans was scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 28) but the match moved to Reserve Day because of heavy rains in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad yesterday. The final match will now take place tonight (May 29). The bad news for IPL fans is that weather agencies have predicted rains for today as well.

Who will win IPL 2023 final if Reserve Day is also washed out?

There is no denying the fact that billions of cricket lovers are praying that the winner of CSK vs GT IPL final gets decided after a full match but if rain continues on Reserve Day then Gujarat Titans will be declared the winner of IPL 2023 final because of the point system.

It is to be noted that Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have finished on top of the points table after the completion of league stage of IPL 2023. GT grabbed the top spot by winning 10 out of the total 14 league stage matches. Pandya’s team has earned 20 points to finish on top.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s CSK ended at second place after 8 matches out of the total 14 league stage matches it played. CSK finished at 17 points as one match was washed out due to rain.

Since GT finished ahead of CSK on points table then as per the rules of IPL, Pandya’s team will be declared winner and Dhoni will miss the chance to lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time in his IPL career.