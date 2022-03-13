WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni hits massive SIX in practice ahead of IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to being in a few weeks and teams are making sure their players are having enough practice before the start of the big tournament.

The same goes for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their skipper MS Dhoni was looking in great touch as during the net session, the batter was seen hitting the ball outside the park.

The CSK official Instagram handle had posted a video of Dhoni hitting the ball for a massive six in the nets in Surat and was using his feet really well to the spinners.

They captioned it, "‘SHOT MAcHI! One for the fam back home! #WhistlePodu #Yellove".

WATCH:

Talking about the 'Thala' performance, Dhoni could manage just 114 runs in 16 games at an average of 16.29 in the 2021 edition, despite that, he made sure to get his franchise the championship title.

Ahead of the 15th edition mega auction, he was retained by the CSK franchise for INR 12 crore. The Chennai side also managed to rope in most of their players from the previous season namely Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar. They even got in talents like Shivam Dube and U19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

As for the IPL 2022, it will take place entirely in Maharashtra this year due to strict COVID-19 restrictions and maintaining a secure bio bubble. The defending champions CSK will start their campaign on March 26 in the first game of the tournament against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).