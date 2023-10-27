Headlines

CSK skipper MS Dhoni drops big hint on IPL future, says...

World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni has recently dropped a significant hint regarding his future with the Indian Premier League team, Chennai Super Kings.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni, who led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title in 2023, has shared a significant update on his knee injury and his anticipated return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. Dhoni's persistent knee issue limited his batting contributions during the IPL 2023 season. Following the title victory, he underwent knee surgery and is now providing insights into his recovery progress.

During an event in Bengaluru on October 26, the 42-year-old former skipper disclosed that his knee surgery was successful, and he is making steady progress without any complications. Medical professionals have assured him that he will feel significantly better by November. Dhoni is currently engaged in a rehabilitation process to regain his fitness.

Dhoni remarked, "Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab phase. The doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine."

In addition to discussing his physical condition, Dhoni emphasized that his primary. goal was never solely focused on being remembered as a remarkable cricketer. Instead, he consistently stressed the importance of leaving a lasting legacy as a good human being. He said, "You know, right from the start, I was not into that people should remember me as a good cricketer. I always said, you know, I want to be remembered as a good human being. You know, and if you want to be a good human being, it's a process till you die."

Dhoni had previously announced his intention to make a comeback in the IPL in 2024, putting an end to speculations about his future following his leadership in CSK's fifth IPL championship. He expressed gratitude to CSK fans and the love he received from them, making it a special motivation to continue playing.

He had mentioned, "Circumstantially, it's the best time to announce retirement. The easy thing for me is to say thank you and retire. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to (see me) play one more season," during an event at the Narendra Modi Stadium after CSK's victory against Gujarat Titans in May.

