CSK share Deepak Chahar workout video for IPL 2020 despite being COVID positive

Deepak Chahar was one of the two players of the Chennai Super Kings side along with Ruturaj Gaikwad who was tested positive for the coronavirus. Chahar and Gaikwad are currently in isolation but that has not stopped Chennai Super Kings from sharing an inspiring fitness video on Deepak Chahar. In a tweet uploaded today, Chennai Super Kings official handle tweeted, “Come what may, don't miss leg day. Cherry on the rise! #WhistlePodu @deepak_chahar9.” It is expected that Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in isolation for 14 days and there is hope that they can be fit by September 14.

In the video, Deepak Chahar said, "Thank you fans for the tremendous support. I have recovered well. Hopefully, we will be in action soon. Never miss your leg day no matter where you are in and in what condition."

Deepak Chahar was one of the pacers who had attended the Chennai Super Kings fitness camp in Chepauk just before they left for the UAE. MS Dhoni, the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings franchise, had said they needed the camp as none of the players had played for 4-5 months and he requested Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan for the camp.

CSK preparation in disarray

The news that two people and 13 staff members of the Chennai Super Kings side has thrown their preparation for IPL 2020 into total disarray. The news that Suresh Raina, their star player, would leave the IPL due to insecurities in the bio-bubble as well as a family tragedy did not help the mood of the camp.

There was massive relief for IPL 2020 and Chennai Super Kings as all members of the existing contingent have tested negative for the coronavirus. However, the 13 members who tested positive earlier in the week have remained coronavirus positive. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, as well as most of the members who tested positive are from the social media team of the franchise and other staff who are not related to coaching duties.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said, “All others, apart from the 13, have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4. Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol,” Viswanathan said.