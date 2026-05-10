CSK's Urvil Patel scripts IPL history with joint-fastest fifty in explosive knock against Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel etched his name into IPL history after smashing a joint-fastest fifty during a sensational innings against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, leaving fans stunned with his explosive strokeplay.

Chennai Super Kings are battling it out against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 53 of the IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with a packed Chennai crowd watching every ball. CSK needed a massive 204 runs to win after LSG piled up 203 in their first innings. Fans were expecting big performances from stars like Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, but it was Urvil Patel who completely changed the narrative. He didn’t just put CSK back in the chase—he made history, grabbing headlines with one of the fastest fifties ever seen in the IPL.

Coming in at number three, Urvil wasted absolutely no time. Right from the first ball, he looked determined, aggressive, and honestly, unstoppable. He launched three consecutive sixes off Avesh Khan, immediately sending a message that he was there to make an impact. Then he absolutely destroyed Digvesh Rathi’s over, grabbing 25 runs in just six balls—three more sixes and a four. If you blinked, you might’ve missed the action.

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He kept going after the bowlers, including Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, smashing another massive hit over mid-wicket. Urvil reached his fifty with a single to the off-side—on his 13th ball. That’s not just quick; it’s record-breaking. He matched the record for the second-fastest fifty in IPL history (in terms of balls faced), previously held by KL Rahul, Pat Cummins, Romario Shepherd, and tied Yashasvi Jaiswal’s mark from IPL 2025. When a player starts hitting like that, the whole stadium perks up—nobody wants to miss what happens next.

What made Urvil’s innings even more special was the personal touch. After reaching his milestone, he pulled out a scrap of paper from his pocket and revealed a message: “This is for you, Papa.” It wasn’t just about runs or records—he wanted the moment to mean something extra.

Urvil, just 27, has been making waves in domestic cricket for Gujarat and has represented India A, but this performance was different. Every six went straight down the ground, targeting the long-on and mid-wicket boundaries. There was a kind of swagger and intent in the way he played that had everyone talking, both in the stadium and across social media. His record-equaling fifty—a milestone reached faster than almost anyone in IPL history—now stands as a highlight of the season, and honestly, it’s not something anyone who watched is going to forget soon.

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