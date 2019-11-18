CSK's savage response to claims about releasing MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020

CSK's progress in the IPL have been prolific and their success is down to smart team management and claver tactical plays.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have successfully won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title three times and are one of the favourites again going into the new edition of the tournament.

CSK's progress in the IPL have been prolific and their success is down to smart team management and claver tactical plays.

With the official auction for IPL 2020 just a month away, slated to be held in Kolkata on December 19, the Chennai based franchise is looking to bring in some new faces to bolster their squad.

CSK has also been crowned winners of the IPL for a record number of times behind Mumbai Indians and under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection and the rumour mills just keep on creating new stories regarding his cricketing future.

During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series as well.

However, MSD will be back in action again with CSK as cricketing fans just can't contain themselves for the 2020 season of the IPL to get underway.

One of them took to Twitter to create a new "rumour" about the CSK skipper and claimed that he will be released by the Chennai franchise.

"As per Close Sources, @ChennaiIPL #CSK planning to drop MSD tomorrow! Might be very well his way of saying "Goodbye Chennai," his post read on Twitter.

As per Close Sources, @ChennaiIPL #CSK planning to drop MSD tomorrow! Might be very well his way of saying "Goodbye Chennai". — Mahin (@mahiban4u) November 14, 2019

But CSK's Twitter admins were having none of those as they instantly debunked the myth with a savage reply.

Super Kings replied, "Time to say "Goodbye Close Sources"!"

Time to say "Goodbye Close Sources"! — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2019

On November 15, ahead of the 13th edition of IPL and keeping an eye towards the future, CSK made a few changes to their squad by retention and release before the auction in December.

Here are the players CSK retained: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Scott Christopher Kuggeleijn, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.