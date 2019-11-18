CSK's savage response to claims about releasing MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020

Headlines

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSK's savage response to claims about releasing MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020

CSK's progress in the IPL have been prolific and their success is down to smart team management and claver tactical plays.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 10:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have successfully won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title three times and are one of the favourites again going into the new edition of the tournament.

CSK's progress in the IPL have been prolific and their success is down to smart team management and claver tactical plays. 

With the official auction for IPL 2020 just a month away, slated to be held in Kolkata on December 19, the Chennai based franchise is looking to bring in some new faces to bolster their squad.

CSK has also been crowned winners of the IPL for a record number of times behind Mumbai Indians and under the leadership of MS Dhoni. 

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection and the rumour mills just keep on creating new stories regarding his cricketing future.

During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series as well.

However, MSD will be back in action again with CSK as cricketing fans just can't contain themselves for the 2020 season of the IPL to get underway.

One of them took to Twitter to create a new "rumour" about the CSK skipper and claimed that he will be released by the Chennai franchise.

"As per Close Sources,  @ChennaiIPL  #CSK planning to drop MSD tomorrow! Might be very well his way of saying "Goodbye Chennai," his post read on Twitter.

But CSK's Twitter admins were having none of those as they instantly debunked the myth with a savage reply.

Super Kings replied, "Time to say "Goodbye Close Sources"!"

On November 15, ahead of the 13th edition of IPL and keeping an eye towards the future, CSK made a few changes to their squad by retention and release before the auction in December. 

Here are the players CSK retained: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Scott Christopher Kuggeleijn, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police declares Atiq Ahmad's wife absconder

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

Manipur protests, Data Bill and more on docket for Parliament today: Know Opposition’s plan of action

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE