We Reviewed Dentavim: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video

Cricket

Cricket

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

The official CSK social media account posted a photo of Dhoni and Jadeja together. Let's check it out!

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 05:35 PM IST

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy
File Photo
The dynamic on-field partnership between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja has been instrumental in the success of both the Indian cricket team and the Chennai Super Kings. While Dhoni has primarily focused on the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent years, Jadeja has continued to showcase his talent in various domestic and international competitions.

The off-field friendship between Jadeja and Dhoni recently sparked a significant buzz on social media. The official social media account of CSK posted an edited photo of the two players together, with Jadeja taking a selfie while Dhoni stood in the background. This post generated a lot of excitement among fans and followers of the team.

“Imagine Thala & Thalapathy in this field together,” read the post shared by the Chennai-based franchise across all social media platforms.

This post, which quickly went viral, was based on an original photo uploaded by Jadeja on Instagram earlier this month. The caption "Homeland" perfectly captured the strong bond between the two cricketers, who have shared countless memories both on and off the pitch.

The post from CSK brought back a flood of nostalgia for fans, who fondly remembered the legendary moments of this dynamic duo in cricket. Whether they were dominating on the field or sharing laughs off it, Dhoni and Jadeja's connection has always been a beloved part of cricket culture, winning over millions of fans worldwide.

Earlier this year, Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20I cricket, following India's victory at the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni continues to showcase his skills for CSK in the IPL. With an impressive five IPL titles to his name, Dhoni stands as one of the most accomplished leaders in the history of the tournament.

Also read| The next Usain Bolt? Fans stunned as 14-year-old Divine Iheme shatters 100m age group world record

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
