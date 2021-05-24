CSK's Dwayne Bravo expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

West Indies and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has expressed his concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases in the state of Tamil Nadu as he took to social media to ask people to adhere to the protocols put by state and central governments.

In a video message, Bravo referring to Chennai as his second home said that he is aware of the terrible situation in the state due to rising COVID-19 cases. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Bravo said that people need to be extra cautious and keep themselves and their loved ones safe in these difficult times.

Tamil Nadu recorded the most number of cases in a day for a state - 35, 483 - and is undergoing a strict lockdown till the end of this month.

Bravo reiterated the three ground rules which time and again the central government and all state governments have asked and been asking people to adopt. He urged the people to stay inside their homes as much as possible, wear masks, and keep social distancing from others.

He also asked the people to adhere to all government guidelines and protocols to help them in tackling such situation. “We are in testing times, we can’t give up, we are all champions,” he said. Bravo ended the video by encouraging people to get vaccinated whenever they get a chance to do so.