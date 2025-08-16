The right-handed swashbuckling batsman made 53 runs from 26 balls, aided by one four and six sixes. It was a fierce innings from the Protea batsman. This performance also allowed him to surpass a record previously held by Virat Kohli.

Dewald Brevis, South Africa's top batter, played very well this Saturday. Even though his team lost, he performed greatly against Australia in the third and series-deciding T20I. The right-handed batter hit 53 runs off 26 balls, including one four and six sixes. His aggressive innings broke a Virat Kohli record. Brevis now has the most sixes in T20I cricket against Australia, beating Kohli's previous record of 12 sixes in 10 innings. He got this in only his third innings against Australia and now has 14 T20I sixes against them.

Australia barely won the game by two wickets, winning the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1. Mitch Marsh's team won the first game by 17 runs before South Africa came back with a 53-run victory. The third T20I was close, with Glenn Maxwell finishing the game on the second-to-last ball. He was named Player of the Match for his score of 62 not out off 36 balls. The right-handed batter hit eight fours and two sixes.

While trying to chase 173, Australia seemed to have issues at 122/6. Then, Maxwell took over, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. He kept calm and scored the winning runs on the second-to-last ball, happily celebrating his save in front of a sold-out crowd watching its first men's T20I.

South Africa scored 172/7 after being asked to bat first, with Dewald Brevis scoring the most at 53. South Africa started poorly after Aiden Markram was let out in the first over. However, Lhuan-dre Pretorius went on the attack, scoring five boundaries in the Power-play before being caught out by Nathan Ellis for 24. Brevis continued his performance from the last game, where he made a quick century. He hit the ball well and cleared the boundaries easily, quickly reaching a fifty.

Brevis' being caught out after mistiming a slower ball from Ellis proved to the game change for South Africa. From then on, Australia took back control, and South Africa only scored 64 runs for the loss of four wickets in the last nine overs.

