CSK react as Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube seal spots in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Chennai Super Kings react after Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are named in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The franchise’s response highlights pride, validation of IPL form, and the duo’s journey from league success to the global stage.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to X to express their thoughts after Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube secured their places in the 2026 T20 World Cup team. Both players were confirmed to keep their spots in the T20I squad. They were also part of the victorious 2024 T20 World Cup team. While Samson remained on the bench during the ICC event, Dube played in the starting XI for all matches. Now, with Shubman Gill unavailable, Samson is confirmed to be in the final XI and will open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma at the ICC event.

Minutes after the squad was revealed at the BCCI headquarters, the Chennai Super Kings took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their pride. Posting a graphic of both players in the iconic yellow jersey, the franchise captioned it: “Mission: T20 World Cup!

Samson, who has thrived as an opener, did not get the opportunity to start the innings when Gill returned for the Asia Cup. He lost his position in the playing XI during the tour of Australia and was benched for the first three T20Is against South Africa.

Samson finally got his chance to play in the fifth T20I against SA due to Gill's injury. He seized the moment, scoring 27 runs off 22 balls. Gill's poor form also played a role in Samson's exclusion from the T20I squad.

The former India T20I vice-captain managed only 4 runs in the first two matches of the series. In the third T20I, where India was chasing 118, he scored 28 runs off the same number of balls.

Sanju Samson joined Chennai Super Kings on the IPL 2026 retention day, but he has yet to make his debut for the Yellow Army. The wicketkeeper-batsman was with Rajasthan Royals (RR) from IPL 2018 to 2025, captaining the inaugural IPL Champions from 2021 to 2025. In IPL 2026, he will play under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dube became a part of CSK during the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He excelled for the Yellow Army and earned his way back into the T20I team. Dube has been with CSK since 2023.

The team, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and with Axar Patel as his second-in-command, showcases a distinct move towards bold T20 experts. Dube’s position as a seam-bowling all-rounder offers India essential depth, particularly in the absence of experienced players.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh.

