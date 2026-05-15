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CSK playoff hopes hit hard as Jamie Overton ruled out, SA all-rounder Dian Forrester named replacement

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CSK playoff hopes hit hard as Jamie Overton ruled out, SA all-rounder Dian Forrester named replacement

Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback in their playoff push after Overton was ruled out of the tournament. The franchise swiftly announced South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as the pacer's replacement in a bid to strengthen the squad.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

CSK playoff hopes hit hard as Jamie Overton ruled out, SA all-rounder Dian Forrester named replacement
Dian Forrester (Courtesy: X/@cricbuzz)
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Chennai Super Kings had to make some tough calls after Jamie Overton got sidelined from the rest of the season with a right thigh injury. They've brought in South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as his replacement, signing him for Rs 75 lakh. Forrester made his international debut in March 2026 against New Zealand and has played five matches so far, scoring 83 runs. He also turns out for Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 league.

Jamie Overton flew back to England on May 13 after his injury. CSK posted the update on X that night, then confirmed on Thursday that Overton's season was officially over.

But that's not the end of CSK’s injury woes—there’s more. Karnataka all-rounder McNeil Noronha has stepped in for Ramakrishna Ghosh, who fractured his leg during his debut match against Mumbai Indians on May 3. Ghosh managed just one wicket for 24 runs before getting ruled out for the season.

Also read| 'If I have to prove...': Virat Kohli makes 2027 ODI World Cup intent clear with firm condition

Three other CSK players are also out injured: Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, and Nathan Ellis. Ahmed strained his thigh and took two wickets in five matches. Number-3 batsman Mhatre was having a great run—201 runs in six games at a strike rate of 177.88—before a hamstring injury stopped him. Nathan Ellis never even got to play this season after a hamstring injury knocked him out right after the 2024 mega auction, where CSK picked him up for two crore.

And the team feels the absence of MS Dhoni, who still hasn’t played a single match this season thanks to a calf strain. Australian speedster Spencer Johnson is also on hold, yet to get fit for action. Dewald Brevis, who bats in the middle order, missed the first three games, which didn’t help CSK early on.

McNeil Noronha, the new addition, comes in hot. He recently won the MA Chidambaram Trophy at the BCCI’s ‘Naman Awards’—he topped the charts in the 2024-25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy. Playing for Mangaluru Dragons in the Maharaja Trophy in 2025, he hammered 253 runs in ten innings and grabbed ten wickets with his off-spin.

Even with all these injuries, Chennai Super Kings are fighting on. They’re still fifth on the points table, 12 points from 11 matches, and there’s hope for the playoffs. They need to win the last three games, starting with a crucial match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Friday.

Jamie Overton had been a lifesaver for CSK this season, racking up 14 wickets and shining as the team’s second-best bowler. He even got Player of the Match against LSG at Chepauk Stadium, snaring three wickets for 36 runs and helping CSK clinch a 5-wicket win. Losing him stings—but the team isn’t giving up on their playoff dreams.

Also read| Double blow for Pakistan: WTC points docked, fine imposed after Bangladesh defeat

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