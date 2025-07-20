CSK pacer added to India squad ahead of crucial 4th Test vs England after Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh injuries

This match is crucial for India following their disappointing defeat at Lord's, which has left them trailing the series 1-2. Consequently, the upcoming match in Manchester is a must-win for the Indian team, as a loss would result in them losing the series with only one game remaining.

India is prepared to face England in the 4th Test of the five-match series for the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy starting July 23 (Thursday) at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. This match is crucial for India following their disappointing defeat at Lord's, which has left them trailing the series 1-2. Consequently, the upcoming match in Manchester is a must-win for the Indian team, as a loss would result in them losing the series with only one game remaining. Amidst these challenges, India has been affected by injuries in their pace department, specifically to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. They have now taken significant action following these injury concerns.

As reported by The Indian Express, India has included 24-year-old Anshul Kamboj, a pacer from Chennai Super Kings and Haryana, in the squad as a replacement. Kamboj was part of the India A team that played two unofficial Tests against the England Lions and participated in an intra-squad match before the series commenced. He made a strong impression by taking 5 wickets in the two matches against the England Lions. Additionally, he has claimed 79 wickets in 24 first-class matches for Haryana.

Arshdeep Singh sustained a cut on his left hand during bowling practice ahead of the 4th Test against England. According to The Indian Express, this injury requires 10 days for recovery, making his availability for selection unlikely.

"Arshdeep has a deep cut and has received stitches; he will need at least ten days to fully recover. The selectors have opted to include Kamboj in the squad," a source close to the situation informed the publication.

Akash Deep, who was pivotal in India's only victory in the series thus far at Edgbaston, has also missed practice due to a groin issue, as stated in the report.

