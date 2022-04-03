Search icon
IPL 2022: CSK bring in Chris Jordan, PBKS hand Jitesh Sharma and Vaibhav Arora debut caps

Chennai Super Kings replaced Tushar Deshpande.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja

Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw the Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win the toss and opt to field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Yellow Army made just one change and got in Chris Jordan comes in place of Tushar Deshpande. As for the Mayank Agarwal-led side, they handed Jitesh Sharma and Vaibhav Arora debut caps.

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary.

