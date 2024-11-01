This light banter subtly exposes the emotional attachment fans have with MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in the news for retaining MS Dhoni for the IPL 2025 season for just Rs 4 crore, after a newly introduced rule that regards players who have not played for India in the past five years as 'uncapped.' It is a strategic move for CSK to spend on purchasing more star players in the upcoming auction with funds it is getting from the IPL, as it is a big money game in India.



Former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Sanjay Manjrekar had a laugh at this rule, pointing out its emotional overtones. The rule's revival, said Kaif, was 'very smart' as 'they saved 10-15 crores' by retaining Dhoni at a lower price. If players like him continue to perform well in the IPL, then they too should not be considered uncapped, he said.



Manjrekar also echoed Kaif's sentiments, saying even he and Kaif are now regarded as uncapped under this regulation. This light banter subtly exposes the emotional attachment fans have with a Dhoni and the policy of manipulating within the IPL scheme of things.



Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja are also retained for Rs 18 crore on the CSK retention list, along with Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore) and Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore). CSK is looking to strengthen their squad further ahead of the IPL auction and continue with their former captain for another season.



Cricket fans and speculations continue to dominate the social media airwaves as people wait with bated breath for the auction and as the talks around his retention and its impact on team dynamics continue.