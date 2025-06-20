MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings have been synonymous in IPL ever since its inception in 2008. Now, there are several reports on social media claiming the replacement of MSD in the next edition of IPL by a star player from Rajasthan Royals. Know the entire story below.

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful skippers in the 18-year history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), might not play the next season of the cash-rich tournament. Under his leadership, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lifted the IPL trophy on 5 different occasions and have been the most successful franchise over the years, reaching the Playoffs stage the most times. Now, speculations are rife on social media that MSD is set to be replaced in the next edition of IPL, and the management of the franchise has someone from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in mind.

Who may replace Dhoni in CSK?

On social media, the name of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is doing the rounds, who might part ways from the team and join CSK as the new captain. A post is viral on the internet which claims that RR might release Samson ahead of the next IPL season, and CSK is most likely to approach him. Adding fuel to rumours, the viral post was also liked by CSK's manager, which raised the eyebrows of many netizens.

Since the last few IPL seasons, MS Dhoni's participation in the tournament has been the talk of the town since he retired from international cricket in 2019. So, it might not be wrong to say that CSK might look to replace MSD with someone who can adjust to the role of both batting and wicketkeeping. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Samson or CSK, and the fans will have to wait till the IPL Auctions next year.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson-led RR and MS Dhoni-led CSK had one of the worst IPL seasons recently. In IPL 2025, RR and CSK were among the bottom teams in the Points Table and ended the tournament in the 9th and 10th positions, respectively.