CSK make strong move for Sanju Samson; Rajasthan Royals unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja exchange, ask for...

CSK have reportedly intensified efforts to acquire Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL 2026 season, but Rajasthan Royals are dissatisfied with the proposed Ravindra Jadeja swap. RR are said to be demanding additional compensation, causing negotiations between the two franchises to stall.

Chennai Super Kings have urged their fans to remain patient for official news, yet trade speculation surrounding Sanju Samson escalated on Sunday following reports that the franchise is "seriously pursuing" a deal. It is said that Chennai has proposed a direct swap involving former captain Ravindra Jadeja, which could see him reunite with the Rajasthan Royals after a 16-year gap.

According to Cricbuzz, Chennai, which had initially been reluctant to part with any players, has reopened discussions earlier this week. With both players valued at INR 18 crore, the deal appears to be nearing completion, although Rajasthan's demand for an additional player could complicate the situation.

The report indicated that the "additional player" Rajasthan is interested in is South Africa's emerging talent Dewald Brevis, who joined the Chennai squad midway through the last season. Earlier this year, the young player attracted a record bid from Pretoria Capitals during the SA20 auction in September. Manoj Badale, the lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, is spearheading the negotiations, but Chennai remains steadfast in their stance that they cannot release another player apart from Jadeja, thus placing the decision in RR's hands.

Sunrisers Hyderabad was another franchise that expressed keen interest in acquiring Samson, but they have reportedly withdrawn as they do not want to part with any of their top four players, which include Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen.

In addition to Chennai and SRH, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders have also shown interest in the player.

Earlier on Saturday, amidst the swirling trade rumors involving Chennai, the five-time champions shared a humorous video on social media featuring CEO Kasi Viswanathan. In the clip, he humorously addressed a social media post speculating that he might be traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for Preity Zinta. The video concluded with a message stating: "Trade rumors are subject to mental health risks. Wait for the official announcement for your sanity."

We heard your questions

Here’s Kasi Sir’s a̶n̶s̶w̶e̶r̶ twist!



Use #LeoHotline and ask your questions! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/59gBKCrr2L — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 8, 2025

All teams are required to disclose their retention lists by November 15, and the auction date for the IPL 2026 season is reportedly scheduled for December 15.

