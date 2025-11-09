FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CSK make strong move for Sanju Samson; Rajasthan Royals unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja exchange, ask for...

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’, gets Y+ security

Not Abhishek Sharma but THIS player wins Impact Player of the Series medal for T20I series against Australia

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES smart game of Abhishek Bajaj, warns Ashnoor Kaur, calls out character assassination of...: 'Aapka poora game...'

PM Modi unveils major development projects worth over Rs 8100 crore in Uttarakhand on 25th Foundation Day

Big Military Shift in Pakistan: Pak Army chief Asim Munir gets another key role months after Op Sindoor drubbing, becomes...

Chess World Cup 2025: BIG Upset! World champion D Gukesh knocked out by Frederik Svane

Meet man, IITian who rejected Rs 4 crore job offer, phD offer from Stanford University due to…, he is from…

Canada unveils new immigration plan; PM Mark Carney 'welcomes' H-1B visa holders

Babar Azam scripts history during ODI series with South Africa, joins elite list of Viv Richards and Alastair Cook

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CSK make strong move for Sanju Samson; Rajasthan Royals unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja exchange, ask for...

CSK make strong move for Sanju Samson; Rajasthan Royals unhappy with Ravindra

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’, gets Y+ security

Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeCricket

CRICKET

CSK make strong move for Sanju Samson; Rajasthan Royals unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja exchange, ask for...

CSK have reportedly intensified efforts to acquire Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL 2026 season, but Rajasthan Royals are dissatisfied with the proposed Ravindra Jadeja swap. RR are said to be demanding additional compensation, causing negotiations between the two franchises to stall.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

CSK make strong move for Sanju Samson; Rajasthan Royals unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja exchange, ask for...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chennai Super Kings have urged their fans to remain patient for official news, yet trade speculation surrounding Sanju Samson escalated on Sunday following reports that the franchise is "seriously pursuing" a deal. It is said that Chennai has proposed a direct swap involving former captain Ravindra Jadeja, which could see him reunite with the Rajasthan Royals after a 16-year gap.

According to Cricbuzz, Chennai, which had initially been reluctant to part with any players, has reopened discussions earlier this week. With both players valued at INR 18 crore, the deal appears to be nearing completion, although Rajasthan's demand for an additional player could complicate the situation.

The report indicated that the "additional player" Rajasthan is interested in is South Africa's emerging talent Dewald Brevis, who joined the Chennai squad midway through the last season. Earlier this year, the young player attracted a record bid from Pretoria Capitals during the SA20 auction in September. Manoj Badale, the lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, is spearheading the negotiations, but Chennai remains steadfast in their stance that they cannot release another player apart from Jadeja, thus placing the decision in RR's hands.

Sunrisers Hyderabad was another franchise that expressed keen interest in acquiring Samson, but they have reportedly withdrawn as they do not want to part with any of their top four players, which include Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen.

In addition to Chennai and SRH, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders have also shown interest in the player.

Earlier on Saturday, amidst the swirling trade rumors involving Chennai, the five-time champions shared a humorous video on social media featuring CEO Kasi Viswanathan. In the clip, he humorously addressed a social media post speculating that he might be traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for Preity Zinta. The video concluded with a message stating: "Trade rumors are subject to mental health risks. Wait for the official announcement for your sanity."

All teams are required to disclose their retention lists by November 15, and the auction date for the IPL 2026 season is reportedly scheduled for December 15.

Also read| IPL 2026 retention list to be revealed on THIS date - Key player trades and auction twists ahead

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’, gets Y+ security
Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’
Not Abhishek Sharma but THIS player wins Impact Player of the Series medal for T20I series against Australia
Not Abhishek Sharma but THIS player wins Impact Player of the Series medal
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES smart game of Abhishek Bajaj, warns Ashnoor Kaur, calls out character assassination of...: 'Aapka poora game...'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES smart game of Abhishek Bajaj, warns Ashnoor
PM Modi unveils major development projects worth over Rs 8100 crore in Uttarakhand on 25th Foundation Day
PM Modi unveils major development projects worth over Rs 8100 crore in Uttarakha
Big Military Shift in Pakistan: Pak Army chief Asim Munir gets another key role months after Op Sindoor drubbing, becomes...
Big Military Shift in Pakistan: Pak Army chief Asim Munir gets another key role
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE