CSK looking forward to trade Ravindra Jadeja for Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals: Reports

Ravindra Jadeja



Will star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stay with Chennai Super Kings or will he leave the Yellow Army? This question has become one of the most discussed topics since the mid of 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. The star all-rounder, on many occasions, has dropped hints of leaving the franchise.

From deleting all the CSK-related posts from his Instagram profile to deleting one of his heartfelt replies to the franchise, where he had expressed his desire to play for the franchise for another decade.

Superstar cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has been on the list of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals for quite for time. His parent team CSK is looking to trade him to Delhi in a swap deal.

It was earlier reported by Cricbuzz that DC had their sight set on Jaddu. Now, additional details have come up claiming Chennai Super Kings wanting to trade him during the IPL 2023 Trading Window if they can get 2 specific players in return.

Ravindra Jadeja to be traded to Delhi Capitals for Shardul and Axar Patel

Stephen Fleming headed CSK management is demanding Delhi to give them two specific Indian players: Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel in an exchange for Jadeja.

Notably, Delhi Capitals badly need a quality spin-bowling allrounder like Ravindra Jadeja after settling for a pedestrian option in Lalit Yadav last season.

However, trading both him and Axar Patel to get just one player in Jadeja might be a huge ask that can force Delhi to turn the trade offer down. Patel has impressed a lot in T20Is during recent times, taking 20 wickets at an average of 21.20.

Negotiations are still in progress between the two Indian Premier League franchises and whether or not the deal reaches completion is a blind bet.

The IPL 2023 Trading Window ends in mid December and the decision has to be made before the deadline date ends.