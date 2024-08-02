Twitter
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

Cricket

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

The former captain and wicketkeeper recently hinted at his future plans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 07:51 PM IST

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future
File Photo
The burning question on everyone's mind is: Will MS Dhoni grace the field for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025? The former captain and wicketkeeper recently hinted at his future plans, indicating that the decision ultimately lies in the hands of the BCCI and what is in the best interest of CSK.

The 43-year-old, who witnessed his team, the Men In Yellow, exit the group stage of the IPL 2024, stated that his return to the field with CSK will depend on the rules and regulations established by the apex cricket body and the IPL governing council prior to the 2025 IPL auction.

“There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court.

“So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team,” Dhoni said when a fan quizzed him about his future during a promotional event in Hyderabad.

The esteemed captain, who guided CSK to five IPL titles, made the decision to step down from his leadership role ahead of the 2024 season, passing the torch to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The BCCI convened a meeting with all 10 IPL franchise owners in Mumbai on Wednesday to discuss the protocols and guidelines for the upcoming IPL auction. However, there is a division among some franchises regarding player retentions and the timing of a potential mega auction.

Last year, MSD underwent knee surgery following the IPL season, during which he led CSK to the final and emerged victorious against the Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya. Dhoni now exclusively participates in the IPL after retiring from international cricket in 2020.

Also read| Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team register first Olympic win over Australia in 52 years

Also read| Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team register first Olympic win over Australia in 52 years
