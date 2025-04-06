At 43 years old, Dhoni has faced retirement rumors in the past, but with his recent decline in performance, particularly in batting, many believe this season could be his last with CSK as a player.

Speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been rampant since the recent match between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. At 43 years old, Dhoni has faced retirement rumors in the past, but with his recent decline in performance, particularly in batting, many believe this season could be his last with CSK as a player.

In a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Dhoni addressed these rumors and clarified his position. He stated that he has not yet made a decision about continuing his playing career and will take the next 10 months after the conclusion of the 18th edition of the IPL in May to determine his plans for the following year.

"I am still playing the IPL and one year at a time. I am 43, by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44 in July. So I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it's not me deciding; it's my body, whether you can play or not," he said on Raj Shamani's podcast.

Since the IPL 2025 season kicked off, Dhoni has truly wowed everyone with his wicket-keeping skills and impressive fitness. His mind is as sharp as ever, and his reflexes are still on point. However, it’s his batting that’s been a bit of a struggle.

Even though Dhoni has only been out once in four matches this season, he hasn’t managed to finish any innings on a high note.

In the game against the Delhi Capitals, Dhoni could only muster a 30 off 26 balls as the Super Kings faced a tough 50-run defeat. With CSK managing just one win in their first four matches, there’s a lot that needs to change if the team hopes to secure a spot in the top four this season.

Also read| Why there is no double-header today in IPL 2025 despite being Sunday?