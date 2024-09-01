CSK legend announces retirement from professional cricket, confirms CPL 2024 as final tournament

Renowned West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has previously retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), has now declared his retirement from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The esteemed all-rounder will bid farewell to professional cricket following the conclusion of CPL 2024.

Bravo revealed his decision prior to his team, the Trinbago Knight Riders', opening match of CPL 2024 against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in Basseterre.

Throughout his career, Bravo has secured an impressive five CPL titles. He clinched the championship four times with Trinidad & Tobago in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020, and once with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2021.

In his retirement announcement on Instagram, Bravo revealed that he will be participating in his last professional tournament at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in front of his fellow Caribbean fans.

“It’s been a great journey. Today I would like to announce my retirement from @cplt20. This season will be my last one and I’m looking forward to a playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean ppl! @tkriders – where it all started for me and will end with my team that I help built from scratch!,” Bravo wrote on his Instagram handle.

Bravo's retirement from the CPL comes nearly three years after he called it quits on his T20I career following the West Indies' disappointing performance at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. In 2023, Bravo decided to retire from the Indian Premier League and then took on the role of bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings.

As of now, Bravo holds the title of the highest wicket-taker in the CPL, with an impressive 128 wickets in 104 matches, boasting an average of 22.55 and an economy rate of 8.70.

Not only that, but Bravo also has the record for the most wickets in T20 cricket overall. The legendary all-rounder has taken a whopping 630 wickets in 579 matches, with an average of 24.31 and an economy rate of 8.25. Bravo's legacy in the world of cricket is truly unmatched.

