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CSK hit by another injury setback, Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out; replacement yet to be named

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt another injury setback in IPL 2026 with Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out of the tournament. The franchise is yet to announce a replacement, adding to their growing concerns as they navigate a crucial phase of the season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2026, 09:06 PM IST

CSK hit by another injury setback, Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out; replacement yet to be named
Courtesy: X@ChennaiIPL
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The injury list at Chennai Super Kings just keeps growing, doesn’t it? On Sunday, the team confirmed another blow: Ramakrishna Ghosh, their promising pacer, is out for the rest of the IPL 2026 season. The rookie made his debut only the day before, stepping onto the field against Mumbai Indians—talk about tough luck. He fractured his right foot and left the field limping after his third over. So now, CSK has to figure out how to plug yet another gap in their bowling attack, and as of now, they haven’t named a replacement.

CSK broke the news on X (the platform we all still call Twitter): “OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo.” The message carried a hint of heartbreak—and honestly, you can feel for the guy.

Ghosh isn’t just another name on the squad sheet. He’s from Maharashtra, and CSK picked him up for INR 30 lakh in last year’s auction. He really caught attention with his fearless batting under pressure, especially in the death overs, and last year became one of only twelve players ever to snatch seven wickets or more in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy game. He’s played domestic cricket under CSK’s skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, so there’s a bit of history there.

Also read| 'IPL in safest of hands': Lalit Modi hails Mittal family–Adar Poonawalla move to acquire Rajasthan Royals

Saturday’s match against Mumbai Indians was his big introduction. He finished with figures of 1 for 24 in three overs, claiming the prized wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. In the field, Ghosh showed hustle early, snagging a tough diving catch off Anshul Kamboj’s bowling and dismissing Will Jacks—one of those moments that hints at a bright future.

But CSK’s campaign has been weighed down by injuries all season. Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, and Nathan Ellis are all sidelined for the tournament, and MS Dhoni? Fans have been waiting for his return, but he hasn’t played a single match so far in this edition.

Even with all these setbacks, CSK managed to pull off an eight-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, keeping their playoff hopes alive. They’re sixth on the points table, with eight points in nine games—it’s tight, but they’re still in the hunt. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain, has found his rhythm just in time, scoring back-to-back half-centuries. His unbeaten 67 against Mumbai was crucial, and Kartik Sharma backed it up with a resilient 54. It’s the kind of performance that keeps the dream alive, and for CSK fans, that roar isn’t fading just yet.

Also read| Is Rishabh Pant under pressure? Lucknow Super Giants react to Rs 27 crore price tag talk

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