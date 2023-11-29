CSK, GT likely to lock horns for 'Rs 12-13 crore' player, Ashwin shares prediction on…

Headlines

India forms high-level probe panel after US flags security concerns

Apple plans to end partnership with Goldman Sachs in 12-15 months: Report

Navya Nanda gives shoutout to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Relax and rejuvenate your feets with premium foot massagers on Amazon

Meet Bollywood Producer Shahroz Ali Khan his journey from Aligarh to Mumbai is really inspiring

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India forms high-level probe panel after US flags security concerns

Apple plans to end partnership with Goldman Sachs in 12-15 months: Report

Navya Nanda gives shoutout to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

8 ways to use orange peels for your skin

8 simple exercises to reduce belly fat

10 Bollywood celebrities who never graduated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Navya Nanda gives shoutout to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Meet Mayank, 12, youngest crorepati of KBC, his father is...

Dalip Tahil teaches 'Madan Chopra way of business' at IIM, fans call him marketing genius for 'monetising' Baazigar meme

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSK, GT likely to lock horns for 'Rs 12-13 crore' player, Ashwin shares prediction on…

Ahead of the IPL auction, star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, gave his take on how the franchises might strategize at the IPL 2024 auction.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In anticipation of the IPL 2024 auction, renowned Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared his insights on the potential strategies franchises might adopt. With less than a month remaining for the auction, the player retention list has set the stage for speculation about the big stars entering the auction pool.

International sensations like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes have been released, and notable Indian players, including Shardul Thakur, are also up for grabs. The auction, scheduled for December 19 in Dubai, promises excitement as the 10 franchises look to shape their final squads.

Ashwin, in his pre-auction analysis, focused on the batting talent, singling out power-hitter Shahrukh Khan as a player likely to spark a bidding war. Khan, who represented Punjab Kings in the 2022 IPL, showcased his prowess with 156 runs in 14 matches at an impressive strike rate of 165.96.

"I foresee a bidding war between CSK and Gujarat for Shahrukh Khan. Considering Gujarat's release of Hardik Pandya, they are in need of a player who can finish innings, a power player. Shahrukh performed well at Kings, and with his base price at Rs 9 crore, I believe he might fetch Rs 12-13 crore again," expressed Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin suggested that CSK might be willing to forego Mitchell Starc to secure Shahrukh Khan, emphasizing the importance of having a local player or a strong presence. He pointed out CSK's previous interest in Shahrukh Khan during the mega auction as a significant factor in his prediction.

As the anticipation builds for the IPL 2024 auction, fans and experts alike are eager to witness the outcome of potential bidding wars and the formation of formidable squads by the franchises. The cricketing world awaits the unfolding drama in Dubai on December 19.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Get ready to make a statement with fashionable men’s ethnic wears on Amazon

Navya Nanda gives shoutout to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: No one is critical, says CM Dhami after all 41 workers rescued

'Got an MBA degree and....': R Ashwin's hilarious take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians return

Delhi air quality closer to 'severe' category, likely to improve in 2-3 days

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE