CSK, GT likely to lock horns for 'Rs 12-13 crore' player, Ashwin shares prediction on…

In anticipation of the IPL 2024 auction, renowned Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared his insights on the potential strategies franchises might adopt. With less than a month remaining for the auction, the player retention list has set the stage for speculation about the big stars entering the auction pool.

International sensations like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes have been released, and notable Indian players, including Shardul Thakur, are also up for grabs. The auction, scheduled for December 19 in Dubai, promises excitement as the 10 franchises look to shape their final squads.

Ashwin, in his pre-auction analysis, focused on the batting talent, singling out power-hitter Shahrukh Khan as a player likely to spark a bidding war. Khan, who represented Punjab Kings in the 2022 IPL, showcased his prowess with 156 runs in 14 matches at an impressive strike rate of 165.96.

"I foresee a bidding war between CSK and Gujarat for Shahrukh Khan. Considering Gujarat's release of Hardik Pandya, they are in need of a player who can finish innings, a power player. Shahrukh performed well at Kings, and with his base price at Rs 9 crore, I believe he might fetch Rs 12-13 crore again," expressed Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin suggested that CSK might be willing to forego Mitchell Starc to secure Shahrukh Khan, emphasizing the importance of having a local player or a strong presence. He pointed out CSK's previous interest in Shahrukh Khan during the mega auction as a significant factor in his prediction.

As the anticipation builds for the IPL 2024 auction, fans and experts alike are eager to witness the outcome of potential bidding wars and the formation of formidable squads by the franchises. The cricketing world awaits the unfolding drama in Dubai on December 19.