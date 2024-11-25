MS Dhoni was retained in the uncapped category for Rs 4 crore.

Chennai Super Kings made strategic moves on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction by retaining their core players. They successfully secured key batters Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, as well as adding the experienced R Ashwin to their roster. The team also made impressive acquisitions with the inclusion of Rahul Tripathi, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Prior to the auction, the franchise had already retained Ruturaj Gaikwad for 18 crore, Matheesha Pathirana for 13 crore, Shivam Dube for 12 crore, and Ravindra Jadeja for 18 crore. Additionally, MS Dhoni was retained in the uncapped category for 4 crore.

Players bought by CSK in IPL Auction 2025

1. Devon Conway - Rs 6.25 Crore

2. Rahul Tripathi - Rs 3.4 Crore

3. Rachin Ravindra - Rs 4 Crore

4. Ravichandran Ashwin - Rs 9.75 Crore

5. Khaleel Ahmed - Rs 4.80 crore

6. Noor Ahmed - Rs 10 crore

7. Vijay Shankar - Rs 1.2 crore

8. Sam Curran - Rs 2.4 crore

9. Shaik Rasheed - Rs 30 lakh

10. Anshul Kamboj - Rs 3.4 crore

11. Mukesh Choudhary - Rs 30 lakh

12. Deepak Hooda - Rs 1.7 crore

13. Gurjapneet Singh - Rs 2.2 crore

14. Nathan Ellis - Rs 2 crore

15. Jamie Overton - Rs 1.5 crore

16. Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Rs 30 lakh

17. Ramakrishna Ghosh - Rs 30 lakh

18. Shreyas Gopal - Rs 30 lakh

19. Vansh Bedi - Rs 55 lakh

20. Andre Siddarth - Rs 30 lakh

Retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Released players: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway.

