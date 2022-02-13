CSK forever: Deepak Chahar REVEALS what franchise owner N Srinivasan told him in 2018

Deepak Chahar broke all records yesterday as he was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for a mammoth sum of INR 14 crore. He became the most-expensive buy for Chennai throughout their illustrious IPL history, the four-time champions have never spent so much money on a single player.

Chahar however, owing to his ability to swing the ball with pace, and his batting abilities too would give CSK a great threat with both ball and the bat.

Thus, they decided to bring back their former player by lavishing top dollar on him. Chahar meanwhile, was ecstatic after rejoining CSK and he recalled an interesting conversation with the franchise owner N Srinivasan which happened back in 2018.

Speaking on Star Sports, Chahar recalled how Srinivasan had told him in 2018, that he will remain with CSK forever.

Deepak Chahar revealed, "When I met Srinivasan sir in 2018, he told me, you will play for CSK forever."

The Indian pacer, who has been playing well of late for the Men in Blue as well, revealed that while watching the auction, he himself wanted the bidding to stop so that CSK could have saved some money.

"When it reached 12 cr or 13 cr, I thought bidding should stop because we need to build a good team as well," stated Chahar.

It must be noted that Chahar will earn more money that MS Dhoni, who was retained by CSK for a sum of INR 12 crore.