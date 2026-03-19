CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race begins

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major setback as Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury. The franchise has begun an urgent search for a replacement, with team combinations likely to be reshuffled ahead of the crucial season.

Chennai Super Kings are facing a challenge ahead of IPL 2026, as Nathan Ellis has been ruled out for the season. The Australian fast bowler was anticipated to play a crucial role in their bowling lineup, making his absence a major concern. With the tournament approaching rapidly, the franchise is now in a rush to find an appropriate replacement, a task that is unlikely to be easy at this point.

Ellis, who was part of Australia's T20 World Cup team, suffered a hamstring injury and is not expected to recover in time for the upcoming season.

The five-time champions have recognized the significance of this setback, with CEO Kasi Viswanathan acknowledging that the franchise has been significantly affected and is already looking into options to address the gap.

“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanthan to Sportstar.

CSK had a disappointing 2025 season, struggling to find any rhythm. Out of 14 matches, they only managed to secure four wins, losing 10 and ultimately finishing at the bottom of the points table. It was a season that revealed numerous deficiencies in both balance and execution.

As they head into 2026, the franchise is aiming to reset with some bold decisions. The most notable change has been the trade involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson joining the team as part of the restructuring. This indicates a shift in strategy as they attempt to build a more adaptable squad.

With MS Dhoni, now 44, set to return for another season, there is a renewed sense of optimism within the team. CSK will be eager to quickly turn things around and strive for a record-extending sixth IPL title, hoping to move past the disappointments of the last year.

CSK will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign with an away match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, before returning home to take on Punjab Kings on April 4.

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