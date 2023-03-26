Search icon
CSK captain MS Dhoni to retire from cricket after IPL 2023? This is what ChatGPT has to say

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni left international cricket in 2020, he has not yet said when he would leave the Indian Premier League. He has won four championships as captain of Chennai Super Kings (in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

CSK captain MS Dhoni to retire from cricket after IPL 2023? This is what ChatGPT has to say
MS Dhoni, one of cricket's greatest players, is still playing professionally exclusively in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Many cricket fans fear that the next 2023 season of the lucrative Twenty20 League may be the last time they see MS Dhoni suit up for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Many people have a hard time seeing Dhoni playing beyond this season, what with his advanced age and the few opportunities he has to actually play cricket. When asked whether this may be Dhoni's last season, the viral AI-based platform ChatGPT gave an unusual response.

Dhoni has said publicly that he intends to play in front of his local fans in Chennai before he hangs up his boots from the IPL. With the whole Twenty20 league taking played in India this season, the home-away system is back. So, some still worry that Dhoni may not return for another IPL season.

In response to the question of whether MS Dhoni will retire after IPL 2023, the ChatGPT answered, "As an AI language model, I don't have access to MS Dhoni's personal thoughts or plans, so I cannot accurately predict whether he will retire after IPL 2023 or not. It is ultimately his decision to make based on various factors such as his fitness, form, and personal goals. "

"However, it is worth noting that he has already retired from international cricket and is currently playing only in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is also worth noting that cricket is a physically demanding sport, and players have to manage their workload carefully to prolong their careers. Only time will tell what MS Dhoni's plans are regarding his retirement from the sport," the AI continued.

Also, READ: IPL 2023: You will be surprised to know the price and weight of Virat Kohli’s bat

Dhoni has been putting in serious net practice in front of the 2023 Indian Premier League season. On March 31, CSK will face the reigning champions Gujarat Titans, and the wicket-keeper batter will be guiding the team.

