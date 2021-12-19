IPL 2022: CSK call up Odisha batter Subhranshu Senapati for selection trials ahead of upcoming edition

As the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the mega auction take place in January next year, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - the four-time champions - have called up Odisha batter Subhranshu Senapati for selection trials.

CSK had retained four players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and shelled out the highest amount on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja - INR 16 crores. The Yellow Army also retained skipper MS Dhoni for INR 12 crores and England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad for INR 8 crores each.

So who is Subhranshu Senapati?

The 24-year-old has scored 275 runs from seven games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and was also Odisha's leading run-scorer in the tournament.

On December 8, he scored a century against Andhra and on the back of his knock, Odisha racked up a score of 278 for five and won the game by 63 runs.

The batter had also scored half-centuries against Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh and Odisha are currently placed fourth in Elite Group A with three wins from five games.

Subhranshu Senapati Called for Selection Trials by the champions CSK in the IPL. Bringing you his batting highlights from the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy & Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. @BCCI @ChennaiIPL @cricket_odisha @WasimJaffer14 pic.twitter.com/gBKlFDaDX4 December 18, 2021

In the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Senapati scored 138 runs from five matches at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 116.94 with one half-century.

In 26 T20 matches since his debut in 2017, Senapati has scored 637 runs at an average of 28.95 with three half-centuries to his name.

About CSK:

The Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions and had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final two months ago at the Dubai International Stadium.

In 2020, the franchise from the south of India had failed to even qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history. However, in 2021, things changed for the better and they finished second in the points table, having won nine out of 14 matches with a net run rate of 0.455.

They defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 and then brushed aside Eoin Morgan’s KKR without much fuss.