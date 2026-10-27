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CSK bring back Albie Morkel as he joins Zaheer Khan’s new-look coaching team ahead of IPL 2027

Ahead of IPL 2027, Chennai Super Kings have brought back former player Albie Morkel to join their coaching team under head coach Zaheer Khan.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

CSK bring back Albie Morkel as he joins Zaheer Khan’s new-look coaching team ahead of IPL 2027
CSK bring back Albie Morkel for IPL 2027. (Pic Credits: Instagram/chennaiipl)
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After a month former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was appointed as the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he revamped his coaching team by introducing Albie Morkel Gareth Batty and Mohit Sharma as assistant coaches. Ahead of the 2027 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the trio will work under Zaheer as CSK revamped its coaching staff after Stephen Fleming's departure, who is now the head coach of England's men's Test side.

Albie Morkel returns to CSK after 13 years

For those unversed, former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel has a long-standing association with CSK, as he represented the side as a player from the inaugural season in 2008 until 2013. He has played 78 matches for CSK and scored 827 runs, along with taking 76 wickets. Later, he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS).

Announcing Morkel's appointment, CSK wrote on its Instagram post, ''The lion behind some of Chepauk's most unforgettable moments is ready for a new innings! An OG Super King from 2008, a key member of our back-to-back IPL triumphs in 2010 and 2011! Albie Morkel's story with the Super Kings continues! Welcome aboard, Albie!''

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Mohit Sharma joins CSK as assistant coach

Talking about Mohit Sharma, he has also represented CSK across four IPL seasons between 2013 and 2019 and has been one of the leading pacers. During his stint with CSK, he scalped 58 wickets in 48 matches. Later, he played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings - PBKS), DC and Gujarat Titans (GT). He retired from all forms of cricket in December last year.

Gareth Batty completes CSK's new coaching team

Coming to Gareth Batty, he is a former England off-spinner who has been a part of Surrey's coaching set-up since 2021. He has also served as an assistant coach of the Oval Invincibles in the 2025 season of The Hundred.

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