CSK batting Coach Michael Hussey recalled the time when MS Dhoni lost his cool and stunned him during IPL 2018.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanor on the field, was once seen losing his temper, surprisingly at CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey. This incident, a rare occurrence for the former India captain, is a stark contrast to his usual nature.

MS Dhoni's former teammate and current CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has revealed a surprising incident involving the former India captain.

For unversed, Michael Hussey joined CSK as batting coach in 2018, the year the franchise returned from a two-year ban.

During the IPL 2018 playoffs, Hussey received split-screen images of Rashid Khan. He hesitated to share them with the team, fearing it might disrupt their own preparations.

“The night before the big game, the analyst sends me through this split screen of Rashid Khan. And it’s basically when he bowls his wrong’uns, he runs in his fingers together and when he bowls his leggy, his fingers are apart. ‘Ooh this is good’. But this is the night before the game though, so I’m sitting on thinking do I send this out to the batters or do I not? I sat looking at it for an hour because you don’t want to put too much stuff guys’ head the night before the game," said Hussey.

Hussey also revealed that Dhoni was bowled by Rashid Khan's wrong'un the next day and expressed his anger at him upon returning to the dressing room.

“We were like four down for nothing the next day and Dhoni’s in with Faf at the other. Rashid Khan comes in first ball and bowls the wrong’un. Dhoni goes for the cover drive, hitting against the spin, bowled. You got to understand that this guy is a mega star, like bigger than god. He comes in and looks me straight in the eye and he goes, ‘I’ll bat my own f***ing way, thanks’ and sits down next to me. Oh, Coaching career, done! I sat for the rest of the game like a stunned mullet," he added.

However, CSK went on to win the match by two wickets and qualified for the final. They defeated SunRisers Hyderabad again in the final to claim their third IPL title.

The coach said he is great mates with Dhoni, and the duo have formed a great camaraderie.

“Dhoni’s a great guy, and he comes up after the game and said, ‘The information was great, but I needed more time and a couple of net sessions to process it," he added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is set to return for another season of the IPL, with Chennai beginning their campaign on March 23 at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, against rivals Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni has already begun preparations for the upcoming IPL season, showcasing powerful shots during CSK's pre-season camp. His arrival at Chennai airport wearing a T-shirt with the message "One last time" has fueled speculation about his retirement.