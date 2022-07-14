CSK batsman Robin Uthappa blessed with baby girl, names her Trinity Thea Uthappa, see pic

CSK's Robin Uthappa, wife Shheethal blessed with baby girl

Chennai Super Kings batsman Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl, whom they have named Trinity Thea Uthappa. The middle-order batsman shared pictures of his newborn daughter on Instagram, while he also penned a heartfelt note.

The couple were blessed with their first child - Neale Nolan Uthappa, in 2017, and now they've welcomed another member into their small family. Neale also can be seen in the picture shared by his father.

Uthappa wrote that he was grateful that they were blessed with a baby girl while sharing the first glimpses of their newborn child with the world.

"With hearts that are full we'd love to introduce our newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We're so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother," he wrote.

The couple had been sharing pictures of Shheethal from various stages of pregnancy on Instagram, which showed that they were very excited about their second child.

Robin's wife also played tennis professionally, she began her playing career at the age of 9, before choosing to retire from the sport at 33. Robin had met Shheethal in college where she was his senior. The couple tied the knot on March 3, 2016.