CSA gets green light from govt to host England for limited-overs series

Headlines

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Government helping athletes at every level, outlook towards sports changing: PM Modi in Varanasi

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

Asian Games 2023: India schedule on September 24, live streaming details

‘Those who opposed Bill for decades trembling now’, says PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill in Varanasi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 4 days; latest forecast here

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares her look for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s 90s themed sangeet

7 richest families of Bollywood 

Natural herbs to increase testosterone levels

9 television actors who own luxurious homes in Mumbai

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

This actor, played cricket with Virat Kohli, worked with Ranveer Singh, sister is a star actress, her name is...

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSA gets green light from govt to host England for limited-overs series

England will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against South Africa, commencing from November 27.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday received the go-ahead from the Ministry of Sports, Art and Culture to proceed with the limited-overs tour between the Proteas men and World Cup champions England.

England will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against South Africa, commencing from November 27. Due to COVID-19 protocols, England will arrive in mid-November.

"The tour will be limited to the Western Cape with two ODI matches and two T20 matches to played at Newlands Stadium, and one ODI and one T20 match at Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl. The detailed fixtures will be announced at a later stage," CSA said in a release.

"This is a wonderful boost for cricket and, although all the matches will have to be played behind closed doors, I am sure that our Proteas fans will rally behind South Africa's favourite team as they always do, but just on alternative digital and social media platforms," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Kugandrie Govender.

"The fact that England are the current World Cup champions will add tremendously to the two series and will give our own players every motivation to perform at their very best to challenge the reigning champions," he added.

Govender added that the match would not have been possible if it were not for the assistance and support of the South African government.

"I would like to express CSA's sincere gratitude to the Departments of Sport, Arts & Culture; Home Affairs; and Health, for the support they have given us to make this return to international cricket in our country a reality, while maintaining that health and safety for all remains the number one priority," added Govender.

This will be the first international tour undertaken by the England cricket team since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Eoin Morgan's squad will depart from London on a chartered flight on Monday, November 16. The touring party will be based in Cape Town. Ahead of the IT20 series, the squad will train at Western Province Cricket Club. They will play three intra-squad practice matches - two T20s and one 50-over game - before the series starts," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Tom Harrison, ECB's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are looking forward to touring South Africa. I would like to personally thank Cricket South Africa for their efforts in ensuring this tour goes ahead and their diligent work to create an environment that is safe for our players and staff. They are working tirelessly to pull together a bio-secure plan in Cape Town and Paarl.

"We owe it to the sport that we do everything we can to keep international competition progressing during this pandemic. Series against the Proteas are always exciting and intense. We saw that earlier this year in South Africa and we can expect the same this time around," he added. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Madhya Pradesh stretch opens, several vehicles restricted; know toll rates

Meet Parineeti Chopra's handsome brother Shivang Chopra who is a doctor

IMD weather update: Rains lash Delhi-NCR, check latest forecast for New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Nayanthara wishes Atlee on his birthday amid reports of being upset with him after getting 'sidelined' in Jawan

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana's 15th installment expected on THIS date, check beneficiary status

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE