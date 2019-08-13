CSA awarded Rassie van der Dussen central contract

Headlines

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSA awarded Rassie van der Dussen central contract

He amassed 310 runs in nine innings for his side in the ICC World Cup 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 11:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rassie Van Der Dussen's stellar performance at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has rewarded him Cricket South Africa (CSA) central contract for the 2019-20 season.

He thus became the 17th Protea on a national contract and takes the contract that was left vacant following Duanne Olivier's decision to take the Kolpak route.

Dussen was the second-highest scorer for the Proteas in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He amassed 310 runs in nine innings for his side.

"Rassie's promotion is thoroughly justified on the back of a brilliant debut season at international level and has also served as an inspiration to all aspiring cricketers at the domestic level of what can be achieved by showing top-class form on a consistent basis," ICC quoted CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe as saying.

The 30-year old was also named International Newcomer of the Year during CSA's annual awards function held in Pretoria earlier this month. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Who was Gaddar, popular Telangana folk singer who passed away at 77?

Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE