CSA awarded Rassie van der Dussen central contract

He amassed 310 runs in nine innings for his side in the ICC World Cup 2019.

Rassie Van Der Dussen's stellar performance at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has rewarded him Cricket South Africa (CSA) central contract for the 2019-20 season.



He thus became the 17th Protea on a national contract and takes the contract that was left vacant following Duanne Olivier's decision to take the Kolpak route.



Dussen was the second-highest scorer for the Proteas in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He amassed 310 runs in nine innings for his side.



"Rassie's promotion is thoroughly justified on the back of a brilliant debut season at international level and has also served as an inspiration to all aspiring cricketers at the domestic level of what can be achieved by showing top-class form on a consistent basis," ICC quoted CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe as saying.



The 30-year old was also named International Newcomer of the Year during CSA's annual awards function held in Pretoria earlier this month.