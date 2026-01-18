'Cry every day in front of my dad': Harshit Rana addresses selection criticism, credits failures for his mental growth

Indian pacer Harshit Rana opens up about his emotional struggles and growth, revealing how he used to cry every day in front of his father before learning to cope with failures. His journey highlights resilience, mental strength and the mindset required to succeed in professional cricket.

Harshit Rana shared his thoughts on dealing with failures, which often attract considerable criticism towards the pacer. There was much uproar regarding Rana's selection in the Indian team across all formats, with accusations of favoritism directed at coach Gautam Gambhir. However, the pacer has consistently demonstrated his capability to be a match-winner for India. It's unrealistic to expect players to meet high expectations every time they take the field, and failures lead to heightened scrutiny, particularly for Rana, as opinions are split about his position in the Indian team.

The pacer mentioned that he learned to cope with failures during his formative years in Delhi, recalling how he would cry in front of his father after unsuccessful trials. He noted that those challenges taught him to face failures with dignity. Although Harshit has represented India in all formats, ODIs are where he has truly showcased his potential. Since his debut in February of last year, he has participated in 13 ODIs, taking 23 wickets. His performances in ODIs have also secured his spot in T20Is. Rana has been selected for the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

“I know how to handle failure now. I have seen those ten years where nothing happened. I would go to trials, and my name would not come. I would come back and cry every day in front of my dad. So now I think that failure is gone; whatever comes, I can handle it. I had given up. But my dad kept pushing me literally,” Rana said in a recent interaction with MensXP.

Rana also expressed that bowling to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the nets has pushed him to perform at his best.

“Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. Even if I bowl easily to them, there is a competition when they come to bat in the nets, and they challenge me to do things, so I also get on my peak to bowl,” he said.

