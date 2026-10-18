'Crossed all limits': Yuzvendra Chahal's shocking revelation about alcohol addiction after divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about his difficult phase after divorce, revealing his struggle with alcohol and admitting that things went too far. Read his candid account of personal challenges, emotional setbacks and life beyond cricket.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who just retired from first-class cricket opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction. At one point, things got so out of hand that he checked himself into a rehab center. Chahal, one of the IPL’s top bowlers has faced some tough challenges off the field — alcohol, a painful divorce — and he spoke honestly about all of it with former India opener Aakash Chopra on a podcast.

“After last year of county cricket... It (alcohol addiction) crossed all limits, so I checked into a rehab centre and stayed there for 26 days. Now, I know how to handle it,” Chahal said.

That decision changed everything for him. He said it boosted his maturity; now, his emotions feel more steady. His body started to feel young again—he was back in the gym, doing fielding drills, training hard, and loving it.

He says his friends and family had his back through the hardest moments. “My best friend and family were there,” said the 36-year-old leg-spinner.

Chahal admits his drinking started not long after he joined the IPL in 2011. Everything spiraled after his divorce. But now, he says he’s found peace and happiness again.

“Initially, I was young. There were parties. In 2011, I played my first IPL. (South African cricketer) AB de Villiers once told me, 'Balance is key in life.' It sounds easy, but it is not.”

“Things got excessive after my divorce, and my mental state was not that great. I realised that if I continued down that path, I would ruin the very thing I love most -- cricket. So I put an end to it, and now I am in a much happier and better space,” Chahal said.

He also talked about the pressure of being in the spotlight. When you’re famous, everyone seems to think your private life is fair game.

“When you are a public figure, everything happening in your life becomes an invitation for people to comment. I felt bad, and there were a lot of difficulties,” he said.

“I spoke to Anirudh sir (Chaudhry, former BCCI treasurer) and requested a break, and he was very supportive. Eventually, I thought, 'How long will I carry this weight?' Anxiety and panic attacks started happening in my life.

“Anxiety is like, the heartbeat increases. For me, my face would shrink during a panic attack. I couldn't even speak; my lip would tighten and pull to one side, so people could figure out that something was wrong with me.”

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