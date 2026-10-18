FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam film stays just ahead of Rajkummar Rao movie

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office: Yami film stays ahead of Rajkummar movie

Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Rashmika Mandanna asked him to marry her '100 times', says he's 'not an a**hole'

Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay reveals Rashmika asked him to marry her '100 times'

'Crossed all limits': Yuzvendra Chahal's shocking revelation about alcohol addiction after divorce

'Crossed all limits': Yuzvendra Chahal reveals alcohol struggle after divorce

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'Crossed all limits': Yuzvendra Chahal's shocking revelation about alcohol addiction after divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about his difficult phase after divorce, revealing his struggle with alcohol and admitting that things went too far. Read his candid account of personal challenges, emotional setbacks and life beyond cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

'Crossed all limits': Yuzvendra Chahal's shocking revelation about alcohol addiction after divorce
Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma legally finalized their divorce on March 20, 2025.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who just retired from first-class cricket opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction. At one point, things got so out of hand that he checked himself into a rehab center. Chahal, one of the IPL’s top bowlers has faced some tough challenges off the field — alcohol, a painful divorce — and he spoke honestly about all of it with former India opener Aakash Chopra on a podcast. 

“After last year of county cricket... It (alcohol addiction) crossed all limits, so I checked into a rehab centre and stayed there for 26 days. Now, I know how to handle it,” Chahal said.

That decision changed everything for him. He said it boosted his maturity; now, his emotions feel more steady. His body started to feel young again—he was back in the gym, doing fielding drills, training hard, and loving it. 

He says his friends and family had his back through the hardest moments.  “My best friend and family were there,” said the 36-year-old leg-spinner.

Chahal admits his drinking started not long after he joined the IPL in 2011. Everything spiraled after his divorce. But now, he says he’s found peace and happiness again.

“Initially, I was young. There were parties. In 2011, I played my first IPL. (South African cricketer) AB de Villiers once told me, 'Balance is key in life.' It sounds easy, but it is not.”

“Things got excessive after my divorce, and my mental state was not that great. I realised that if I continued down that path, I would ruin the very thing I love most -- cricket. So I put an end to it, and now I am in a much happier and better space,” Chahal said.

He also talked about the pressure of being in the spotlight. When you’re famous, everyone seems to think your private life is fair game. 

“When you are a public figure, everything happening in your life becomes an invitation for people to comment. I felt bad, and there were a lot of difficulties,” he said.

“I spoke to Anirudh sir (Chaudhry, former BCCI treasurer) and requested a break, and he was very supportive. Eventually, I thought, 'How long will I carry this weight?' Anxiety and panic attacks started happening in my life.

“Anxiety is like, the heartbeat increases. For me, my face would shrink during a panic attack. I couldn't even speak; my lip would tighten and pull to one side, so people could figure out that something was wrong with me.”

Also read| Yuzvendra Chahal recalls near-death balcony incident involving drunk Aussie cricketer; makes India comeback claim

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maharashtra CEO seeks modification of Form 6 to help voters deleted during SIR
Maharashtra CEO seeks modification of Form 6 to help voters deleted during SIR
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam film stays just ahead of Rajkummar Rao movie
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office: Yami film stays ahead of Rajkummar movie
Shubman Gill's Ranji Trophy comeback falls flat as India captain scores just 1 run ahead of NZ Tests
Gill's Ranji Trophy comeback falls flat as India captain scores just 1 run
From suspected food poisoning to property feud: Twist in Greater Noida family deaths
From suspected food poisoning to property feud: Twist in Greater Noida family de
Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Rashmika Mandanna asked him to marry her '100 times', says he's 'not an a**hole'
Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay reveals Rashmika asked him to marry her '100 times'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement