Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Cristiano Ronaldo won't play in the match against Chelsea this weekend: Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo won't play in the match against Chelsea this weekend: Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”, the official release of Manchester United stated.

READ: ICC T20 World Cup: Waqar Younis relieved by the absence of star Indian fast bowler in match against Pakistan

Here’s what happened Wednesday: As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart” to the famous Joy Division tune, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.

A report from the Daily Telegraph states that Ronaldo didn’t just walk off the sidelines and down the tunnel, but he walked straight out of the stadium and went home.

Erik Ten Hag tried to push off the reaction after the game to focus on the big three points, saying, “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.”

The report adds Ronaldo is expected to be made to train alone.

Whether there is a future for Ronaldo at the club beyond this, remains to be seen.

READ: BCCI can't decide alone, will have to rely on Government's decision to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: Roger Binny

Ronaldo will want to play ahead of the World Cup, regardless of his own future, but this is no longer up to him.

He caused a major distraction from United’s impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham, repeating his actions in pre-season v Rayo Vallecano which Ten Hag reprimanded him for.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.