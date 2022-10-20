Cristiano Ronaldo won't play in the match against Chelsea this weekend: Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”, the official release of Manchester United stated.

Here’s what happened Wednesday: As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart” to the famous Joy Division tune, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.

A report from the Daily Telegraph states that Ronaldo didn’t just walk off the sidelines and down the tunnel, but he walked straight out of the stadium and went home.

Erik Ten Hag tried to push off the reaction after the game to focus on the big three points, saying, “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.”

The report adds Ronaldo is expected to be made to train alone.

Whether there is a future for Ronaldo at the club beyond this, remains to be seen.

Ronaldo will want to play ahead of the World Cup, regardless of his own future, but this is no longer up to him.

He caused a major distraction from United’s impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham, repeating his actions in pre-season v Rayo Vallecano which Ten Hag reprimanded him for.