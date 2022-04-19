Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Man United's game versus Liverpool after losing newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Man United's match vs Liverpool

Manchester United's star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shook the world as he announced that his newborn son had passed away.

Ronaldo, who was expecting twins with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, revealed that he lost his newborn son, while his long-term girlfriend did give birth to a baby girl as well, who is thankfully doing well.

Subsequently, Ronaldo, who recently scored his 60th career hat-trick against Norwich City recently, won't be taking part in Manchester United's upcoming Premier League game on Tuesday.

As per a report from Goal.com, Manchester United released a statement, confirming that Ronaldo will miss the crucial league game against Liverpool.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," read the statement from the club.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family," revealed the statement further.

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield will be a crucial game for the Red Devils as they hope to secure Champions League football by finishing in the top-4 of the league. Currently, they are 3 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

And after the shocking developments on Monday, United will have to cope with the absence of Ronaldo, who scored three goals in their game against Norwich.

Cristiano had earlier informed about his newborn son's death through a statement posted on social media.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," he wrote.

"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," read the statement from the 37-year-old.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," concluded the heartbreaking note.