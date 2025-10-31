'Cried every day': Jemimah Rodrigues reveals battle with anxiety after match-winning knock vs Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Jemimah Rodrigues opened up about her battle with anxiety after her match-winning 127* against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final. The India star revealed she cried daily before the game, urging others to seek help and breaking silence on mental health in sport.

India's batter Jemimah Rodrigues has shared the emotional hurdles she encountered leading up to her match-winning performance that secured the Women in Blue a spot in their third ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final. She disclosed that she experienced anxiety during the tournament's initial stages and frequently reached out to her mother in tears to manage the mounting pressure. This match marked a remarkable comeback for Jemimah, who had been dropped from the Indian squad earlier in the tournament but rediscovered her form with outstanding unbeaten innings against New Zealand and Australia.

Jemimah delivered a stellar performance with the bat, achieving her first Cricket World Cup century (127 runs off 134 balls) as India successfully chased down a record total of 339 in Women's ODI history at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium.

Emotions surged for Rodrigues as she struck the winning shot off Australian spinner Sophie Molineux. Post-match, she reflected on the challenges she has faced recently and emphasized that she never lost confidence in her ability to shine on the grand stage.

"I'll be very vulnerable here because I know if someone is watching this - might be going through the same thing and that's my whole purpose of saying it because nobody likes to talk about their weakness," Jemimah told reporters in the press conference.

"I was going through a lot of anxiety at the start of the tournament and it was a lot before few games also I used to call my mum and cry, cry the entire time, let it all out, because when you're going through anxiety, you just feel numb. You don't know what to do. You're trying to be yourself. And also in this time, my mum and my dad, they supported me a lot.

"And also, there was Arundhati (Reddy) who I think almost every day I've cried in front - almost every day I've cried in front of her. Later, I was joking, I said, you don't come in front of me, I'll start crying. But she checked on me every single day. And there was Smriti (Mandhana), who helped me. She also knew what I was going through. A few of the net sessions, she was just standing there. Even yesterday she came. She just stood there just because - didn't say much, but she just knows that her presence is important for me.

"There's been Radha (Yadav) who's always been there taking care of me. I'm so blessed to have friends I can call family, that I didn't have to go through it alone and it's OK to ask for help. And that's what happened. And my mum also, she's as emotional as I am, but she went through a lot. My family went through a lot. But everyone stood by me and believed in me when I didn't, when I couldn't."

Jemimah kicked off the tournament with scores of 0, 32, 0, and 33, but was left out of the match against England in Indore, as the selectors decided to include an extra bowling option. The right-handed player later confessed that this setback led her to doubt her skills and whether she was genuinely capable of excelling at the top level.

"It started with the anxiety thing. Then I was dropped from the team and that really hit me," Jemimah continued. "When you're dropped, you have a lot of doubts because I always want to contribute to the team. But that day I couldn't do much sitting out. And then when you come back in, it's a lot more pressure with everything that was happening in the past month."

"But sometimes all you need to do is just hang in there and things fall into place. So I'm very grateful for the people who believed in me when I couldn't and were there for me and understood me because I couldn't do this on my own," she added.

This Sunday marks the 13th final in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cup. To date, only Australia (with 7 titles), England (4 titles), and New Zealand (1 title) have succeeded in claiming the trophy. Therefore, a new chapter in history will unfold as a fresh champion is set to be crowned.

