In a recent interview, former cricketer Anaya Bangar opened up about the harassment and mental challenges she faced not only from the world but also within the cricketing community. Check out what she said.

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, recently made shocking revelations about the harassment she faced within the cricketing community. Anaya, who has transitioned genders revealed that some cricketers sent her nude pictures of themselves and sexually inappropriate messages post her transition. In an interview with Lallantop, Anaya opened up about the harassment from cricketers, the emotional and mental challenges, and the 'toxic masculinity' she faced.

Anaya makes shocking revelations

Anaya was known as Aryan and has shared the field with some of the well-known players like Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Musheer Khan. ''There was someone who would hurl abuses in front of everyone but later ask for my photos. One veteran cricketer even told me he wanted to sleep with me,'' she said.

The host also asked Anaya about the feedback and reactions she got from her fellow cricketers after the gender transition. ''There has been support and there has been some harassment as well. There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of themselves.''

More deets about Anaya Bangar

She has played club cricket for Islam Gymkhana and represented Hinckley Cricket Club in England. Later, Anaya made headlines when she opened up about the change in ICC rules, where any transgender women who have undergone any form of male puberty are ineligible to compete in international women’s cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board also announced a similar decision, which Anaya criticised by posting about the same on her Instagram, calling it unfair and discouraging.