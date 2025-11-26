Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma join investors in Swaraj Suiting's Rs 1030000000 preferential issue

Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma are set to invest in Swaraj Suiting’s ₹103-crore preferential issue, drawing strong interest to the smallcap textile player. The move highlights rising confidence from marquee investors in the company’s expansion and growth plans.

Big cricket names and big money moves—turns out, they go hand in hand. Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma are jumping into the finance game, grabbing a stake in Swaraj Suiting Limited. They’re not alone, either. A handful of investors are getting in on the action through a Rs 103.28 crore preferential share issue. On the surface, it’s about smart investing and believing in the company’s rapid growth.

So, why Swaraj Suiting? Honestly, it’s a classic “multibagger” story. For anyone not following stock market lingo, that means the stock’s been a monster performer. Swaraj Suiting listed on the NSE SME platform in 2022 at just Rs 56 a share. Fast forward three years, and it’s up nearly 900%. Not bad, right? The company makes denim and synthetic fabrics and isn’t shy about showing off strong revenues and profits. That kind of growth catches the eye—especially for athletes looking to score big returns outside the stadium.

Here’s how the deal shapes up: Swaraj Suiting plans to issue 43,76,500 equity shares at Rs 236 each. Right now, the market price is a bit higher—around Rs 272 on Wednesday. But thanks to SEBI’s rules, these investors get in at a sweet spot, locking in a better price than everyone else.

What’s in it for Swaraj Suiting? Well, a lot more than just the money. First up, the fresh equity helps bankroll their next growth spurt. The board’s even looking to bump up its borrowing limit to a hefty Rs 1,000 crore, hinting at some serious expansion in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Then there’s the star power. Having big-name cricketers like Rohit Sharma and his mentee Tilak Varma on the shareholder list? That’s a PR dream. It puts Swaraj Suiting in the spotlight, boosts its credibility, and makes it more attractive to retail and high-net-worth investors who might not have looked twice before.

And while the cricketers aren’t officially endorsing the brand, their investment speaks volumes. It’s a silent nod to Swaraj Suiting’s business model—and management—that’s hard to ignore.

Each cricket investor (including Abhishek Nayar and Santosh Iyer) stands to get 11,000 shares, just waiting on shareholder approval at the next Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. For Swaraj Suiting, this isn’t just about raising cash. It’s a strategic play, weaving together capital and celebrity to push the company into the big leagues.

