FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Deepti Sharma to Harleen Deol: Five Indian players set to trigger major bidding wars at WPL 2026 auction

Madhya Pradesh: Students stage protest at VIT Campus in Sehore after jaundice outbreak due to 'poor quality food, water'

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release date: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy

WPL auction 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's Premier League auction live on TV, online?

This number plate becomes India's most expensive car registration number, costed Rs 1.17 crore

Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma join investors in Swaraj Suiting's Rs 1030000000 preferential issue

India hits back at Pakistan over Ram Temple flag hoisting comment, MEA asks Islamabad to...

Nita Ambani ditches exquisite saree for easy-breezy co-ord set at former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s birthday at Antilia, watch

Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition

GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Deepti Sharma to Harleen Deol: Five Indian players set to trigger major bidding wars at WPL 2026 auction

From Deepti Sharma to Harleen Deol: Five Indian players set to trigger major bid

Madhya Pradesh: Students stage protest at VIT Campus in Sehore after jaundice outbreak due to 'poor quality food, water'

Madhya Pradesh: Students stage protest at VIT Campus in Sehore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release date: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Where to watch Varun, Janhvi film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...

The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma join investors in Swaraj Suiting's Rs 1030000000 preferential issue

Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma are set to invest in Swaraj Suiting’s ₹103-crore preferential issue, drawing strong interest to the smallcap textile player. The move highlights rising confidence from marquee investors in the company’s expansion and growth plans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 08:03 PM IST

Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma join investors in Swaraj Suiting's Rs 1030000000 preferential issue
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Big cricket names and big money moves—turns out, they go hand in hand. Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma are jumping into the finance game, grabbing a stake in Swaraj Suiting Limited. They’re not alone, either. A handful of investors are getting in on the action through a Rs 103.28 crore preferential share issue. On the surface, it’s about smart investing and believing in the company’s rapid growth.

So, why Swaraj Suiting? Honestly, it’s a classic “multibagger” story. For anyone not following stock market lingo, that means the stock’s been a monster performer. Swaraj Suiting listed on the NSE SME platform in 2022 at just Rs 56 a share. Fast forward three years, and it’s up nearly 900%. Not bad, right? The company makes denim and synthetic fabrics and isn’t shy about showing off strong revenues and profits. That kind of growth catches the eye—especially for athletes looking to score big returns outside the stadium.

Here’s how the deal shapes up: Swaraj Suiting plans to issue 43,76,500 equity shares at Rs 236 each. Right now, the market price is a bit higher—around Rs 272 on Wednesday. But thanks to SEBI’s rules, these investors get in at a sweet spot, locking in a better price than everyone else.

What’s in it for Swaraj Suiting? Well, a lot more than just the money. First up, the fresh equity helps bankroll their next growth spurt. The board’s even looking to bump up its borrowing limit to a hefty Rs 1,000 crore, hinting at some serious expansion in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Then there’s the star power. Having big-name cricketers like Rohit Sharma and his mentee Tilak Varma on the shareholder list? That’s a PR dream. It puts Swaraj Suiting in the spotlight, boosts its credibility, and makes it more attractive to retail and high-net-worth investors who might not have looked twice before.

And while the cricketers aren’t officially endorsing the brand, their investment speaks volumes. It’s a silent nod to Swaraj Suiting’s business model—and management—that’s hard to ignore.

Each cricket investor (including Abhishek Nayar and Santosh Iyer) stands to get 11,000 shares, just waiting on shareholder approval at the next Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. For Swaraj Suiting, this isn’t just about raising cash. It’s a strategic play, weaving together capital and celebrity to push the company into the big leagues.

Also read| Rohit Sharma reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings ahead of South Africa series, Virat Kohli placed at...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Deepti Sharma to Harleen Deol: Five Indian players set to trigger major bidding wars at WPL 2026 auction
From Deepti Sharma to Harleen Deol: Five Indian players set to trigger major bid
Madhya Pradesh: Students stage protest at VIT Campus in Sehore after jaundice outbreak due to 'poor quality food, water'
Madhya Pradesh: Students stage protest at VIT Campus in Sehore
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release date: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Where to watch Varun, Janhvi film
WPL auction 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's Premier League auction live on TV, online?
WPL auction 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's Premier League
This number plate becomes India's most expensive car registration number, costed Rs 1.17 crore
This number plate becomes India's most expensive car registration number, costed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...
The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement