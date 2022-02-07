Cricketer Suresh Raina's father passes away after losing battle to cancer

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's father, Trilokchand passed away on Sunday, February 6 after fighting cancer for the last few months. He breathed his last at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. He is survived by his four children including two sons Dinesh and Suresha and two daughters.

Raina's father's health had been deteriorating further since December last year and the cricketer had been attending him for the past month. The player's father was a military officer and belonged to Jammu and Kashmir's Rainawari and had moved to UP in the 1990s. He worked in an ordinance factory manufacturing bombs.

Raina's former India teammate Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to express his sorrow and paid his condolences saying, "Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle."