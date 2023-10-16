'Cricketer should...': Wasim Akram sheds light on Pakistan players' lack of fitness testing

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram voiced strong criticism of Babar Azam's team following their resounding defeat to India in World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram voiced strong criticism of Babar Azam's team following their resounding defeat to India by seven wickets in the One-Day International World Cup 2023 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Akram emphasized the team's lack of match fitness as a key factor contributing to their lackluster performance against their arch-rivals.

In a recent interview on a Pakistan TV show, Akram highlighted the absence of regular fitness tests for the players, expressing concern over the deteriorating standards. He pointed out that during Misbah-ul-Haq's tenure as coach and selector, the Yo-Yo Test and other assessments were regularly conducted. Akram stressed the importance of monthly fitness evaluations for professional cricketers, underlining the consequences of neglecting such practices, as evidenced in the team's recent defeat.

Furthermore, Akram discussed the instability within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), noting the turnover of three chairmen in the past three years. He explained how this uncertainty had affected the team and management, contributing to a sense of insecurity about their participation in future series. The former cricketer expressed deep disappointment over the team's collapse from 154 for 2 to a total of 191 all out, emphasizing the need for comprehensive improvements within the team's management and performance.