Cricketer Shaheen Afridi marries daughter of Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, daughter of former Pakistan all-rounder and skipper Shahid Afridi. The couple’s Nikah was solemnised on Friday at a local mosque in Karachi, Pakistan.

The traditional Nikah was performed at Karachi’s Zakaria Mosque; further ceremonies are underway. A reception ceremony was also held after the Nikah ceremony. The party was attended by Afridi’s teammates Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Other attendees included Pakistan squash legend Jahangir Khan, former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, Asim Bajwa, andGeneral Manager of the International Cricket Council, Wasim Khan. A photograph surfaced of Shaheen Afridi posing with his father-in-law Shahid Afridi and cricketers Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed among others during the reception on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The couple’s mehndi ceremony was held on Thursday evening while Shaheen Afridi’s family had reached Karachi city two days earlier for the marriage. Shaheen Afridi and Ansha got engaged two years ago. The star pacer had once revealed blushingly that marrying Shahid Afrid’s daughter was his desire.

The fast bowler’s wife Ansha is an aspiring physician and was pursuing her education in the UK. Afridi, who has been in and out of cricket recently due to injuries, made his Pakistan debut in 2018 and emerged as a breakout star. He has been frightening batters from across the world with his pace since then.

