Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Cricketer Shaheen Afridi marries daughter of Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi

Shaheen Afridi’s marriage with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

Cricketer Shaheen Afridi marries daughter of Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi
Cricketer Shaheen Afridi marries daughter of Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi in Karachi | Photo: Geo News

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, daughter of former Pakistan all-rounder and skipper Shahid Afridi. The couple’s Nikah was solemnised on Friday at a local mosque in Karachi, Pakistan.

The traditional Nikah was performed at Karachi’s Zakaria Mosque; further ceremonies are underway. A reception ceremony was also held after the Nikah ceremony. The party was attended by Afridi’s teammates Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. 

Other attendees included Pakistan squash legend Jahangir Khan, former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, Asim Bajwa, andGeneral Manager of the International Cricket Council, Wasim Khan. A photograph surfaced of Shaheen Afridi posing with his father-in-law Shahid Afridi and cricketers Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed among others during the reception on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The couple’s mehndi ceremony was held on Thursday evening while Shaheen Afridi’s family had reached Karachi city two days earlier for the marriage. Shaheen Afridi and Ansha got engaged two years ago. The star pacer had once revealed blushingly that marrying Shahid Afrid’s daughter was his desire. 

The fast bowler’s wife Ansha is an aspiring physician and was pursuing her education in the UK. Afridi, who has been in and out of cricket recently due to injuries, made his Pakistan debut in 2018 and emerged as a breakout star. He has been frightening batters from across the world with his pace since then.

READ | Adani vs Ambani showcase to flag off Women's Premier League 2023: Report

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.