Cricket

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer suffers fracture in road accident in UP

Musheer, accompanied by his father Naushad Khan, was on a journey from Azamgarh to Lucknow when their car collided with the divider and overturned multiple times.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 05:55 PM IST

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer suffers fracture in road accident in UP
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan has unfortunately been involved in a road accident, resulting in a neck fracture that will sideline him from cricketing activities for the next three months. Musheer, aged 19 and the younger brother of India Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, will be unable to participate in the upcoming Irani Cup scheduled to begin in Lucknow on October 1. This absence also means that he will not be able to represent the Ranji champions in the upcoming five-day fixture.

Musheer, known for his skills as a right-handed batter and left-arm spinner, will be greatly missed on the field during this recovery period. His absence will also impact his availability for several Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai. 

According to a media advisory, "Musheer is currently admitted to a hospital in Lucknow, where he remains stable, conscious, and well-oriented. He has sustained a fracture in the neck region and is under close observation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) medical teams are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives the best possible care.

"Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment. The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments," the release added.

Musheer, accompanied by his father Naushad Khan, was on a journey from Azamgarh to Lucknow when their car collided with the divider and overturned multiple times. Despite the severity of the accident, the young cricketer emerged unscathed.

In a recent Duleep Trophy match, Musheer showcased his talent by scoring an impressive 181 runs for India B against India A, leading his team to victory. Musheer and his father Naushad were not immediately available for comment.

This setback is a significant blow for Musheer, who has made remarkable progress in his professional cricket career over the past two years. He was a key player for Mumbai in the Irani Cup and was also selected for the India A team's shadow tour of Australia later this year.

Since his debut in 2022, Musheer has been a standout performer for Mumbai, averaging over 50 in nine games with three centuries and a half-century to his name. He achieved the rare feat of scoring centuries in both his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debut matches.

Musheer's exceptional performance in the U19 World Cup this year, where he emerged as India's highest run-scorer (second overall), has garnered attention. His ability to excel under pressure on challenging pitches has positioned him as a promising talent, especially in the Test format as India's batting lineup undergoes a transition.

Also read| IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 15-year-old boy cycles 58 km from Unnao to Kanpur to watch Virat Kohli bat, his wish gets...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
