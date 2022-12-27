THIS cricketer had cleared UPSC exam before making his India debut

File photo

Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) examination is without doubt the toughest examination in India and this exam is commonly known as IAS exam.

The UPSC exam is conducted once a year and lakhs of students appear for the UPSC exam but only a few hundred of them manage to succeed in UPSC exam. Here we will talk about a cricketer who had managed to clear the UPSC exam before donning the Team India jersey.

We are talking about Amay Khurasia who was born in 1972. The former India batsman belongs to Madhya Pradesh and he had cleared UPSC exam before his ODI debut. Khurasia is currently posted in the Customs and Central Excise Department.

Khurasia started playing cricket at a very young age and made his first-class cricket debut at the age of 17. Before making his international debut for India, Khurasia succeeded in cracking the UPSC exam.

Amay Khurasiya played his first international match for Team India in 1999 against Sri Lanka in Pepsi Cup. Khurasia grabbed everyone’s attention in his debut match as he scored 57 runs in just 45 balls. But Khurasia failed to keep his good form in other matches and this eventually led to the end of his international career after few years.

Amay Khurasiya played only 12 ODI mathces for India and scored 149 runs. Khurasia played his last match against Sri Lanka in 2001. Khurasia played 119 first class matches for Madhya Pradesh and scored over 7000 runs. Khurasiya announced his retirement from first class cricket on 22 April 2007.