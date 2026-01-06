Cricket x Bollywood: Rohit Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan spotted chatting together at Mumbai event

A video of Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan chatting at an event in Mumbai is doing the rounds on social media. Check out the video of the perfect amalgamation of cricket meeting with Bollywood.

A video of Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a chat is doing the rounds on social media from an event that was held in Mumbai on Monday. The video was shared by the Mumbai Indians, and the event was hosted by Nita Ambani, where she honoured three World Cup-winning cricket teams at 'United by Triumph'. In the event, Nita Ambani lauded the Indian Blind Women's Cricket team, the ICC T20I World Cup 2024-winning team, and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025-winning team.

Coming back to the viral video of Rohit and SRK, the Mumbai Indians captioned the clip and wrote, ''Baadshah of Bollywood and the Hitman at United In Triumph event!''

See the post:

In the viral video, Rohit and Shah Rukh are seen making a 'King'-like entrance to the event venue and later spotted sitting side-by-side watching the show. In the meantime, the two were also spotted having a deep chat about something and enjoying the show together.

The event was also attended by several other popular personalities from Bollywood and the sports fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vidya Balan, Murlikant Petkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Sania Mirza, and Atlee Kumar, among others.